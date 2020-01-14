Lewis Capaldi opens up about ex-girlfriend Paige Turley’s Love Island appearance

He has a bone to pick with her

Lewis Capaldi has opened up about ex-girlfriend Paige Turley appearing on Love Island.

The 22-year-old singer from Scotland debuted on the ITV show on Sunday night alongside a whole host of hot singles.

The show which usually airs during summer has returned to our screens early for a brand new winter edition.

In an interview with The Edge, Lewis revealed the pair went out for a year after meeting in music college.

“I’ve known her for years. 18 when we first met, 19 when we started going out, 20 when we finished going out,” he told the show.

“It was a very amicable breakup.”

Lewis said that it would have been nice to know she was heading on the show, as his ex did not reach out to let him know.

“She never told me she was going on it. That would have been a nice heads up,” he revealed.

“But fair play and good luck to her.”

23-year-old Lewis reportedly penned his number one hit Someone You Loved about his relationship with Paige.

Their romance ended only 2-years-ago but Lewis said he will be watching the show and rooting for his ex.

“I’ll be fucking watching it – like go on Paige, come on. When she’s on a date with a boy I’ll be like come on kiss him. I hope she wins.”

Paige was recently hit with claims she cheated on him with his best friend Garry Greig.