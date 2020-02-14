Lewis Burton shares Valentine’s Day message for girlfriend Caroline Flack

Lewis Burton has shared a Valentine’s Day message for his girlfriend Caroline Flack.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old shared a photograph of the couple along with the message: “Happy Valentines, love you.”

It comes after Caroline was barred from seeing her boyfriend as part of bail conditions set when she was charged for assault.

The 40-year-old was arrested on December 12th after a call was placed to emergency services.

Metropolitan Police released a statement saying: “Caroline Flack, 40, of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating.”

“This follows an incident at approximately 05:25 hours on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted. He was not seriously injured.”

“We were called yesterday [Thursday 12 December] at 5.28am to reports of a person unwell in Islington,” they explained.

“We sent an ambulance to the scene and took a person to hospital,” the spokesperson said, “officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.”

Caroline later appeared in court on December 23rd for a hearing.

During the hearing, further details about the incident were made public.

It was alleged that the former tennis star told Police that Caroline had tried to kill him when she hit him over the head with a lamp.

The former Love Island presenter pled not-guilty to the charges.

Caroline’s defence team petitioned the judge to lift the bail conditions preventing her from seeing her other half, but they were unsuccessful.

She is set to stand trial for the alleged assault on March 4th.