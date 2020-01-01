Lewis Burton shares pictures of blood-stained bed following alleged Caroline Flack assault

Caroline is set to stand trial in March for assault by beating

Lewis Burton has shared snaps of a blood-stained bed – insisting it is not his.

Taking to Instagram the 27-year-old Tennis player shared the photo as his girlfriend Caroline Flack is set to go on trial in March for allegedly assaulting him.

Reports from the court hearing on December 23rd allege that the 40-year-old assaulted her boyfriend with a lamp as he slept in the early hours of December 12th.

“Bullshit this isn’t my blood and I didn’t get hit over the head with a lamp,” he captioned the photograph depicting a double bed covered in what appears to be pools of blood.

“Can everyone stop now,” he asked his followers.

Lewis also shared a loved up snap with Caroline insisting that “no one knows what happened” between the pair.

“I love this girl more than anything no one knows what’s going on or what’s happened,” he said.

“She is f*cking harmless and the most amazing person I have ever met.”

Caroline appeared in court on December 23rd charged with assault by beating.

During the hearing, the judge refused to lift bail conditions preventing Caroline from contacting her boyfriend.

She recently fled to L.A and is due to return to court in March to face trial.