Lewis Burton breaks his silence following Caroline Flack’s death

Caroline Flack’s partner Lewis Burton has broken his silence following the TV presenter’s tragic death.

It has been reported that the TV personality died on February 15th in her London apartment. Her family have confirmed the death in a statement, and have asked for privacy at this time.

Caroline’s boyfriend Lewis, a former professional tennis player, has shared a heartbreaking post to Instagram about the loss of his partner.

“My heart is broken we had something so special,” he wrote.

“I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.”

“I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday.”

“I love you with all my heart.”

Lewis also posted to his Instagram story, sharing a post from Caroline’s page.

The post featured a quote which read: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

He shared the post alongside the words “I will love you forever,” with a broken heart emoji.

Caroline was arrested for assault by beating on December 12, 2019, after getting into a row with her boyfriend.

The 40-year-old appeared in court later that month, and prosecutors accused her of hitting Lewis with a lamp while he slept. Caroline pleaded not guilty to common assault.

Lewis, 27, also appeared in court to support Caroline, and denied the claims. However a judge banned Caroline from having any form of contact with Lewis. Her trial was set for early March 2020.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact Samaritans on 116 123 for emergency support, or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.