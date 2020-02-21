Lauren London responds to rumours she’s dating Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The actress was in a long-term relationship with Nipsey Hussle before he was tragically killed last year

Lauren London has responded to rumours she’s dating Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The actress was in a long-term relationship with rapper Nipsey Hussle, before he was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles last year.

Last month, Lauren was linked to hip-hop mogul Diddy, after he shared a photo of them at the Roc Nation pre-Grammys brunch.

However, Lauren has since responded by sharing a photo of Nipsey, and insisting she’s “still his”.

View this post on Instagram Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget! A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on Feb 20, 2020 at 11:22am PST

In another post, the ATL actress said: “Stop f***in’ playing with me and my name. Now let me get back to healing.”

She added: “I’m all love and peace but never forget… I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family, my character and code. Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though.”