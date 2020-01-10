Laura Whitmore teases ‘bombshell twist’ in Love Island launch show

Love Island’s new host Laura Whitmore has hinted there will be a “bombshell twist” in the first episode, which airs on Sunday night.

On Good Morning Britain, the Irish TV presenter showed Richard Arnold around the new villa, and he pointed out that there’s 14 beds in the bedroom – but only 12 contestants.

Laura then teased, “It’s almost like there might be a bombshell happening…”

🚨FIRST LOOK inside the new #LoveIsland villa @thewhitmore showed @RichardAArnold around their new crib in South Africa, and he noticed there’s 12 contestants but 14 beds?! We smell a bombshell. Make sure to watch when it starts at 9 pm Sunday 12 January on @itv2 and ITV Hub. pic.twitter.com/hIgWBhS7J5 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 10, 2020

Laura was announced as Love Island’s new host for the first winter series, after Caroline Flack was forced to step down following her assault arrest.

The new series will be based in South Africa, and the villa is five times bigger than the one in Mallorca.

According to The Sun, a team of 30 British carpenters spent eight weeks extending the four bedroom villa, which boats a 25m heated pool and a jacuzzi.