Laura Whitmore signs HUGE new presenting deal

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore has reportedly signed a massive deal to take on the role of Love Island presenter for the upcoming summer series.
The star has allegedly let ITV know that she is interested in remaining in the role, and the finalities of a new contract are being drawn up.
“Laura was an instant hit on Love Island, and when the winter series wrapped, the producers knew straight away they wanted her back,” a TV insider alleged to The Sun.
“She’s a real professional, with a easy camera manner, and they love the combination of her hosting with her boyfriend — Iain Stirling — providing commentary.”
“Her team at M&C Saatchi have more meetings with Love Island boss Richard Cowles in the diary and have laid out a deal to put to them for approval.”
“The package is worth £1million, which includes Laura’s salary and expenses for both the summer series of Love Island this year and the winter series next year. It is expected to be signed off in the coming weeks.”
Fans will be delighted with the move, as the Bray native was a huge hit with viewers of the show.
Laura stepped into the winter Love Island role under difficult circumstances, following the arrest of her friend Caroline Flack.
Caroline stepped down from the role after her arrest, and was tragically found dead in her apartment two months later