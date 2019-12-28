The couple will work together on the upcoming season of Love Island

Laura Whitmore shares snaps from Christmas in Bray with boyfriend Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore has shared snaps of her Christmas spent at home in Bray, Co. Wicklow with boyfriend Iain Stirling.

The 34-year-old was recently announced as the brand new presenter of Love Island after former host Caroline Flack stepped down from the show.

Laura’s Scottish boyfriend and comedian 31-year-old Iain already works on the show as a voiceover.

The pair shared a glimpse into their romantic relationship, with Irish girl Laura sharing a snap of them exchanging gifts.

“Guess we know each other pretty well,” she captioned the photo which suggests the pair bought each other the same book by Rubberbandit’s star Blindboy Boatclub.

Another sweet snap showed the pair walking Wicklow’s famous Cliff Walk from Bray to Greystones.

Laura wore her blonde hair in plaits as the couple walked her small dog.

Another behind the scenes picture showed a line-up of the famous Love Island water bottles with various names captioned: “When your mates are fully supporting your new job.”

Laura announced she would be taking over as host of the ITV show by posting a water bottle with Laura written down the side.

Previous reports have suggested that the Love Island crew will head to Capetown on New Year’s Day to begin preparations for the new season.

However, it is not yet known when Laura and Iain will fly out to the South African capital.

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One on Sunday January 12th at 9pm.