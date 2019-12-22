Laura Whitmore says THIS aspect of Love Island fills her with ‘terror’ ahead of new gig

"I'm still a little bit in disbelief and shock."

Laura Whitmore has revealed that while she is excited for her new love Island gig, she thinks that the classic theme tune will soon fill her with “terror.”

The Irish presenter told her co-presenters during The Laura Whitmore Show on BBC 5 Live that she is still in “shock” that she secured the Love Island gig.

“There has been a lot that has happened recently, for me personally there was one thing that got on my newsfeed and it’s the fact that Iv’e gotten a new job,” Laura said candidly.

The star then played the Love Island theme tune to her co-hosts.

“This excites me now but I feel like this is going to be terror every time I hear this,” she joked.

Confirming the news in her own words, she said: “So I’m going to be hosting the 6th series of Love Island. It starts very very soon.”

“Thankfully it doesn’t effect my job here too much,” she said of her BBC radio show.

“As it works out I’ll be back and forth to South Africa and I’ll be hosting Aftersun live from London on a Monday, and sitting here on a Monday talking to you lot, so it will be a busy 2020.”

Laura is replacing Caroline Flack after the presenter was arrested.