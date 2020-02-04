Home Top Story Laura Whitmore rocks a sustainable fashion brand on Aftersun

Laura Whitmore rocks a sustainable fashion brand on Aftersun

Laura Whitmore is our ultimate style icon

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
Laura Whitmore has donned yet another triumphantly stylish look to present Aftersun.

The star opted for a sustainable fashion brand called Reformation, choosing a distinctive floral dress from their collection.

Reformation is a trailblazer among other brands thanks to the brand originating with a sustainable manifesto about their fiber standards.

 

Laura wore a dress in a green and white floral print to present the show.

The exact dress does not appear to be available online, but we found the same one in a slightly different floral print HERE.

She accessorised the look with a set of chain hair clips.

 

During her visit to the Love Island villa, Laura rocked a second floral dress.

This time, she chose a pink and purple long-sleeved micro-mini dress from the brand Love and Lemons.

The Monet dress from their online collection is the prefect splurge to add to your summer wardrobe.

