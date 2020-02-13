Laura Whitmore rocks a borrowed dress at ‘drama’ filled NME Awards

Laura Whitmore showcased some very sustainable style on the NME Awards red carpet last night.

The dramatic night out in London has been all over the headlines this morning, after Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the event, and rapper Slowthai had an on-stage altercation with the audience.

Showcasing her look, Laura joked that the awards had “more drama than the Eastenders Christmas Special!”

The Love Island presenter donned a dress by the brand De La Vali, which she borrowed from a pal’s wardrobe.

Taking to Instagram, she shared that she had borrowed the dress by the sustainable brand.

She also detailed that she purchased her Louboutin shoes from a charity pop-up, and had committed to using a cruelty-free focused makeup artist from Charlotte Tilbury to craft her beauty look.

Laura’s borrowed black ruched dress has been praised by fans and followers alike.

“Yes babe!!! Sustainable fashion and looking (fire emoji)” wrote Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

Laura complimented her black dress with a blue metallic eye look and soft tousled hair.