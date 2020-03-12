Laura Whitmore reveals she ‘made the moves’ on Iain Stirling because he was ‘too scared’

The comedian was initially "intimidated" by Laura when they first met

Laura Whitmore has revealed she took the plunge and asked Iain Stirling out on a date, because he was “too scared” to make the first move.

The Irish TV presenter and the Scottish comedian have been dating since 2017, but they met long before their relationship turned romantic.

During an interview on JD’s In The Duffle Bag podcast, Laura said: “When we first met he didn’t even hit on me, he was too nervous to hit on me!”

“I think he was intimidated by me. I remember Iain was too scared to ask me out so in the end I had to ask him out.”

“He used to send me random messages, DM me and ask me about my dog,” she recalled.

“It took nine months but we got there! I was like, ‘Let’s just go for a drink.’ I think I had to make the moves on him.”