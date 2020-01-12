Home Top Story Laura Whitmore reveals she feels ‘bikini body’ pressure from Love Island

Laura Whitmore reveals she feels ‘bikini body’ pressure from Love Island

The star opened up about body image

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
SHARE
Phil Lewis/WENN.com

Laura Whitmore has revealed that she feels pressure to prescribe to a particular physique after looking at images of Love Island contestants.

The Love Island and Aftersun presenter explained that she thinks there is a “responsibility” to share real, unfiltered and sometimes unflattering pictures as a reminder to audiences that the concept of a bikini body isn’t real.

“You go, ‘Oh my God, look at them in their bikini bodies and they’re on holiday. And why am I not doing that job?'” she told People.

Pic: Cathal Burke / VIPIRELAND.COM

“You are constantly doing that and then you realise half of that stuff isn’t real anyway.”

“We’ve got a whole other load of pressures.”

Touching on her own social media usage, she said: “I put awards pictures up and then think that’s not real.”

“I’ve got this internal thing going in my head asking myself, ‘Am I being responsible just putting up the nice pictures? Shall I put up more bad pictures?’”

“But I don’t want to put bad ones up there! We do have that responsibility ourselves.”

The Winter edition of Love Island starts tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR