Steal her style - we're loving Laura's Love Island power suits

Laura Whitmore presents Aftersun in stunning suit by Irish designer

Last night, Laura Whitmore scored major points in the style stakes with her chic but edgy outfit as she presented Aftersun.

Best of all, the presenter paid homage to Irish design by wearing a powder pink suit by Dublin-based designer Joanne Hynes.

The pale pink suit features eclectic gold and pleated black ribbon detailing along the legs and sleeves of the two-piece.

Laura paired the suit with a dark berry lip and Hollywood waves, as well as a selection of bohemian silver rings.

Over on Instagram, the designer hinted that the suit would be available to shoppers in the near future.

Uploading a snap of Laura donning the suit, Joanne added a “coming soon” hashtag to the post’s caption.

The suit is set to be part of the designer’s upcoming new season collection with Dunnes Stores, with Joanne adding a swipe up link to her landing page on the Dunnes Stores website.

Laura also rocked another power suit on her Instagram this week.

Sharing a snapshot from a fitting, the star shared a snap of herself wearing an eggshell blue suit by Paul & Joe.