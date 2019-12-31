"Still curious, still feeling overwhelmed at times..."

Laura Whitmore opens up about ‘scary’ decade in 2019 wrap up post

Laura Whitmore has shared her take on the “decades challenge” which sees social media users upload a snapshot of themselves at the beginning of the twenty-tens and another snap of themselves now.

The new host of Love Island and Aftersun explained that the “scary” comparison shot has left her realising that she has achieved quite a bit throughout her career.

“2009 V 2019 the scariest thing about these two pictures is I feel the exact same,” she wrote.

“Still curious, still feeling overwhelmed at times – that I’m completely blagging it and that it’s all a big rollercoaster.”

The snap shows the Irish presenter posing on the set of MTV News.

“I still love a band tee but thankfully those denim skirts have long gone,” she joked of her fashion sense.

“Back in 2009 I was just starting out in MTV and had moved by myself to a new country.”

“I still like the idea of pushing myself and trying new things – and I can tell you that ain’t going to change in the next decade.”

“And despite all the madness of the last decade, all achievements and failures, ups and downs I’m still that girl that is excited by life.”

“One major thing that HAS changed in the last 10 years though … the camera quality of my mobile phone.”

The presenter recently revealed that despite her new Love Island commitments, she will maintain her radio show slot on BBC radio.

