Laura Whitmore opens up about how ‘supportive’ Caroline Flack has been to her

"I just hope that I can give the role the justice it deserves"

Laura Whitmore opens up about how ‘supportive’ Caroline Flack has been to...

Laura Whitmore has revealed that Caroline Flack has been very supportive of her as she moves to take over Caroline’s role as presenter of Winter Love Island.

The Irish presenter explained that Caroline has been deeply “supportive” of Laura’s move to Love Island and Aftersun.

“She’s been incredibly gracious and supportive of me taking on the role for the winter series,” she said in an interview with The Mail Online.

“She’s a brilliant host and I just hope that I can give the role the justice it deserves while she is taking some time off.”

The radio DJ says discussed taking the role with partner Ian Stirling before accepting the position.

“When I initially got the call, I had a conversation with Iain. It’s his show,” she said, as Iain does the voiceover work for the show.

“I said, ‘How would you feel about it?’ We both agreed straight away.”

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault last month, ad stepped down from her Love Island role as she awaits trial in March.

The star pled not guilty to the charges,