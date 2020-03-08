Laura Whitmore opens up about heartbreaking miscarriage

"When you speak out about something, you can then become the face of it..."

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore has opened up about her experience with miscarriage.

In a new interview, Laura reflected on the miscarriage she faced in 2018.

She previously wrote about her struggle in Hotpress magazine, and told You that she does not want to be “defined” by her experience.

“I wasn’t going to write about that,” she began.

“I started writing about being Irish and living away, but I felt I needed to be more honest. I was scared, though.”

“When you speak out about something, you can then become the face of it, and that’s not what I want to be defined as. I also didn’t want friends who have babies to think I’d be upset if I hold theirs – it’s not like that.”

“So many women go through it. It’s happened to four close friends, and as women we hold so many secrets. So I wrote it, not necessarily thinking I would send it. ”

“The hardest thing was the number of women who contacted me afterwards, because I wanted to message everyone and I couldn’t.”

Laura also revealed that she received animosity for opting to present Love Island after pal Caroline Flack stepped down from the role following her December arrest.

“I’ve had people say, ‘I’m really surprised you’d want to do a show like that,’ and I’m, like, ‘Have you actually watched it?”’

“All of us have been a Shaughna, all of us have let a boy mess us around or, for guys, been Nas, being knocked back because of his height.

“(The show) is universal, those are conversations that we all have. There are so many negative things in the news. This show is warm, safe and protected, even though there is negative talk around it.”