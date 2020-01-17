Home Top Story Laura Whitmore hilariously pokes fun at Love Island’s Connagh by changing her...

Laura Whitmore hilariously pokes fun at Love Island’s Connagh by changing her name on Twitter

The shows presenter is loving the 'banter'

By
Clodagh Meaney
-
SHARE

Laura Whitmore has hilariously poked fun at Love Island star Connagh by changing her name on Twitter.

The presenter mocks the silent ‘gh’ in his name by changing her name on the social media site to “Lauragh Whitmore”.

Connagh is not the only islander to cause confusion with their name, as 25-year-old Shaughna Phillips also has the silent letters in her name.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on

“Here for Connagh and Shaughna,” she wrote.

“LOVING all the Twitter banter.”

The silent letters are common in Irish names such as Darragh, Clodagh and Orlagh.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR