Laura Whitmore delivers emotional tribute to Caroline Flack during Love Island’s live finale

Laura Whitmore has delivered a touching tribute to her close friend Caroline Flack on the Love Island finale.

Tonight’s episode was dedicated to Caroline, after she tragically died on February 15th.

It has been confirmed that the presenter, who used to present Love Island, passed away aged 40 in her London home. Her family have requested privacy at this difficult time.

During tonight’s episode, Laura appeared on screen to introduce a video tribute to Caroline, who worked on the show for a number of years.

“The past week has been extremely difficult coming to terms with the loss of our friend, and colleague, Caroline,” Laura said, her voice tinged with emotion.

“We’re thinking of her family and everyone who knew her at this time.”

“Caroline loved Love Island. She loved love.”

“And that’s why tonight’s final is dedicated to her.”