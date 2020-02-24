Laura Whitmore confirms Love Island WILL return this summer

There had been a question mark over the future of the series

Love Island host Laura Whitmore has confirmed the show will return this summer.

The future of the ITV series had been in doubt, after former host Caroline Flack died by suicide this month – making hers the third death of a Love Island star by suicide to date.

Bosses of the show were reportedly “locked into crisis talks” in the wake of her death, to decide whether to continue or to axe the series.

But on Sunday night’s live finale, Laura confirmed that the show was coming back: “Love Island will be back in Majorca this Summer – head to the website for audition details,” she told viewers.

Initially Love Island episodes were cancelled after the news broke that Caroline, 40, had died.

Many social media users then called for the show to be cancelled completely.

Meanwhile the Mail Online are reporting that contestants of this season’s show were only told about Caroline’s death on Sunday – hours before the finale.

Paige and Finn were crowned the winners of the first ever winter season last night.