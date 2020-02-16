Laura Whitmore breaks down as she reveals Caroline Flack had ‘struggles’ in emotional tribute

The Irish presenter was close to Caroline

Laura Whitmore breaks down as she reveals Caroline Flack had ‘struggles’ in...

Laura Whitmore has made an emotional statement about Caroline Flack this morning.

The star, who took over Caroline’s presenting role after she was temporarily suspended following her December arrest, was a close friend of the late TV star.

Laura was one of the first to share a tribute to Caroline when news of her death broke last night.



Speaking on Five Live this morning, she said:

“She was bubbly and for such a small stature, commanded a room.”

”She loved to laugh and had the most infectious chuckle. She also had many struggles, I am not going to pretend she was perfect.”

”She lived every mistake publicly under the scrutiny.”

”Caroline loved to love, that’s all she wanted.”

Laura went on to defend the Love Island show, telling her audience:

“Which is why a show like Love Island was important to her because it’s a show about love, friendship, having a laugh.”

“The problem wasn’t the show – the show to work on is loving and caring and safe and protected. The problem is the outside world is not.”

“I’ve seen journalists and Twitter warriors talk of this tragedy and who they themselves twist what the truth is.”

I'm trying to find the words but I can't 💔

“You don’t have to tear down someone to feel good about yourself.”

“So to listeners. Be kind. Only you are responsible for how you treat others and what you put out in the world.”

It has been reported that Caroline died on February 15th in her London apartment. Her family have confirmed the death in a statement, and have asked for privacy at this time.