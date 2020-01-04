Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling hilariously recreate Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard’s naked bath snap

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have hilariously recreated Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard’s naked bath snap on Instagram.

The pair are coupling up this year to work on the new winter version of Love Island, after host Caroline Flack was forced to step down from the show.

Ahead of the new series, Iain appeared on Loose Women to chat about the show, and while he was there he poked fun at a recent photo Love Island 2019 star Maura posted of her boyfriend Curtis.

When discussing the steamy snap, Iain was asked if he and Laura have ever shared a bath together.

The comedian replied: “We’ve shared a bath on occasion. The problem is getting in and getting out…”

“There’s nothing more attractive than getting in and out of the bath. I’m like, ‘Don’t look at me!'”

A few hours after the show aired, Iain then shared a photo Laura took of him in the bath, posing next to a Batman rubber duck.

He captioned the post: “Duh Nu Nu Nu Nu Nu Nu Nu Nu…… #bathman @maurahiggins (FAO @loosewomen).”

Maura seemed amused by Iain’s post, as she replied with a laughing emoji.