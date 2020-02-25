Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling enjoy romantic South African holiday after Love Island wraps

The couple were key members of the Love Island show crew

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore enjoyed a romantic safari trip with partner Iain Stirling after wrapping up the Winter edition of the show.

The couple made the most of their time in South Africa, where the series has been filmed, by embarking on a safari trip.

Laura and Iain faced a difficult week, as the show continued following the death of their close friend Caroline Flack.

Iain payed tribute to Caroline during the first Love Island episode after her passing, while Laura introduced a heart-wrenching video montage of the late presenter on the live final episode.

The couple are enjoying some well earned down time, and Laura shared a series of snaps from their safari trip.

Posting to her Instagram story, Laura shared a cosy couples snap of herself and Iain in the back of a Jeep as they took in the sights. The couple spotted lions, zebras and rhinos on their adventure.

Before sharing snaps from their holiday jaunt, Laura clarified that she did not take part in a “boozy” night with the islanders after the show’s live final on Sunday.

“And relax…little note to the tabloids… the boozy wrap party with the islanders was a 20 minute drink and a cuddle as they’re all still on lock down and we’re two hours ahead so we came off air at 1.30am.”

“Adrenaline and emotions were high. In light of everything lets try get facts right,” she finished.

Laura also shared a safari snap to celebrate reaching one million Instagram followers.

“1 million followers! Thank you,” she wrote.

“I promise to use this space to talk about real issues, promote positivity… and post pictures of me wearing clothes I like – because well, it is Instagram.”

“In other news, South Africa is beautiful. Thank you for your hospitality during my stay.”