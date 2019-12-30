Laura Anderson responds to surgery claims after fans say she ‘looks like a different person’

Laura Anderson responds to surgery claims after fans say she ‘looks like...

Laura Anderson has responded to claims she’s gone under the knife, after fans said she “looks like a different person”.

On her last few Instagram posts, Laura’s followers branded her “unrecognisable” as they pointed out changes to her face.

However, Laura has insisted that her face was just swollen from having a face peel.

Responding to the nasty comments, the Love Island star wrote: “Guys please stop commenting on my face, I got a face peel which is all I’ve been talking about on my story. My face swelled up, a girl still has to work.”

“I’ve not got surgery or whatever else people have been messaging me. You can see from my story today it’s back to normal. Let’s talk about something else,” she added.

Back in November, Laura warned her fans about going under the knife, after having her breast implants removed.

The former air hostess got a boob job when she was just 18 years old, but regretted the decision years later.

The news comes after Laura’s fellow Love Island star Alexandra Cane was forced to deny claims that she had liposuction – after showing off her dramatic two stone weight loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Cane (@alexandralouise__) on Dec 29, 2019 at 2:31am PST

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: