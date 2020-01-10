Larry Gogan’s grandchildren present the broadcaster’s ‘battered headphones’ at funeral service

The broadcaster will be laid to rest today

Larry Gogan’s grandchildren presented the beloved broadcaster’s “battered headphones” during his funeral service this morning.

The 85-year-old sadly passed away on Tuesday, following a broadcasting career that spanned almost six decades.

Larry’s funeral is taking place at the Church of St Pius X in Templeogue, and is being aired on RTÉ News Now, and streamed live on 2FM’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The funeral of RTÉ DJ Larry Gogan is taking place in Dublin. He died on Tuesday following a broadcasting career that spanned almost six decades. | https://t.co/0L3s6j3YDa https://t.co/WTC52NYwvA — RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 10, 2020

During the service, Larry’s grandchildren Poppi, Seb, Ben, Zoë, Jamie & Jodie brought up gifts as symbols of the broadcaster’s life.

The gifts included a Thesaurus, the “most battered headphones in RTÉ”, and a packet of wine gums.

They also presented a copy of the Irish Daily Star, and Priest Fr Brian D’Arcy explained, “He and Florrie [Larry’s late wife] were a big bit partial to showbiz gossip.”

His grandchildren also brought up a sweet photo of Larry and Florrie, who died back in 2002, and a group photo of Larry with his 12 grandkids.

During the service, Fr Brian D’Arcy sweetly noted that Larry was finally reunited with his beloved wife when he passed away on Tuesday.

A host of famous faces attended the funeral service this morning, including Ryan Tubridy, Ray D’Arcy, Mark Cagney, Joe Duffy, and U2’s Larry Mullen.

The President and Taoiseach were also represented at the service by Liam Condon and Caroline Burke, respectively.