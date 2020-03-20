Lana Del Rey splits from police officer boyfriend Sean Larkin

They dated for seven months

Lana Del Rey has split from her police officer boyfriend Sean Larkin.

The couple called time on their romance due to their “busy schedules”.

Sean, 46, told The New York Times: “Right now, we’re just friends. We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now.”

Lana, 34, and Sean were first linked last September, and the Live PD star said they “just kind of hit it off from day one.”

The couple split their time between Los Angeles, where Lana is based, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Sean lives.

Despite Lana’s fame, Sean insisted they had a pretty normal relationship.

He told the newspaper: “When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses.”

“We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that. Normal things couples do with their friends.”