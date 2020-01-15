Kylie Jenner’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel reveals why she QUIT

She worked with Kylie for five years

Kylie Jenner’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel has opened up about why she quit her position as Kylie’s PA after five years in the role.

Dismissing reports that she had left the post to become an influencer in her own right, Victoria told her 909k Instagram followers that she wanted to set the record straight.

“You guys! Lol don’t believe everything you read please!”

“This story is false,” she began. “I worked with Kylie for 5 years and she became one of my closest friends.”

“We both decided it was time to grow without each other professionally about a year ago.”

“She’s still one of my best friends and our relationship has only gotten stronger.”

Asking her followers to focus on more important topics, she said: “Now let’s focus our time and energy on other things! A lot is happening in the world right now.”

She previously told GirlCult Podcast about working with Kylie – before realising she wanted to carve out her own career.

“After five years, it was a long time. I learned so much and we have such a great relationship, I really do love her with all my heart,” she explained.

“It was a hard decision…But as a person, you just want to grow. And when you see that person be so successful, you’re like, ‘I want to be a boss a** bitch. I want to kill it.’ I just don’t know what I’m going to do.”