We love this look on her!

Kylie Jenner shows off her new ‘bronde’ locks in the Bahamas

Kylie Jenner has been showing off her brand new look while on vacation in the Bahamas.

The reality star recently went ‘bronde’, and then jetted to the Bahamas this week with her daughter Stormi, and a group of friends.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie shared a photo of her and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou lying by the pool.

She captioned the post: “Saturday’s are for the girls💛💛.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared a sweet photo of herself and her daughter Stormi walking on the beach, and wrote, “you and me..”

The 22-year-old then posed for a mini Insta shoot at her holiday accommodation, and stunned in a white mini dress with Chanel accessories.

Kylie shared photo from her girls trip after confirming her romance with Travis Scott is back on.

The couple, who share daughter Stormi, called it quits last October but have since reunited.

Following months of speculation, Kylie shared throwback photos of her and Travis looking loved-up at a 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game.

Kylie cheekily wrote, “It’s a mood,” over the three photos.