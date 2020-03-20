Kylie Jenner reveals she was ‘scared’ to leave her house while she was pregnant

The reality star managed to keep her pregnancy a secret for nine months by staying at home

Kylie Jenner reveals she was ‘scared’ to leave her house while she...

Kylie Jenner has revealed she was “scared” to leave her house while she was pregnant.

The reality star managed to keep her pregnancy a secret for nine months, before welcoming her daughter Stormi on February 1st, 2018.

The 22-year-old has been very vocal about the coronavirus pandemic on social media, and has encouraged her followers to self quarantine to help stop the spread of the virus.

Kylie is currently on her ninth day of self isolation, and said her secret pregnancy prepared her for spending so much time at home.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the KUWTK star said: “I wanna share some things that I’ve been doing. When I was pregnant by the way, the reason why I kept it a secret is because I didn’t leave the house, I literally didn’t leave the house.”

“Towards the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house everyday, so I was scared to even go outside. But it was my choice, it was my choice to do that, so I never let myself get bored.

“I watched movies, I read books, I would have full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair. Puzzles, I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant,” Kylie continued.

“So what I’ve been doing over the last week or so is puzzles, I started Westworld, if you guys haven’t seen that it’s really good on HBO.”

Encouraging her young followers to do the right thing by staying at home, Kylie said: “Please stay inside you guys, please stay inside, practice social distancing, self quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick.”

“You might have it and not even know, and be infecting other people. It’s serious, and the only way we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now.”

“Nobody is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this, new evidence actually shows that a lot of people in hospital right now are young adults,” Kylie said.

“I love you guys, we’re gonna get through this together, we just have to listen to each other, respect each other, self quarantine.”

Listen to The Gosscast below, hosted by Goss.ie’s Founder and CEO Ali Ryan.

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Ali is flying solo to bring you some top tips during self-isolation, and is talking through some HAPPY news stories from over the past week.

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: