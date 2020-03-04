This is so random

Kylie Jenner responds after fans point out her ‘weird’ toe

Kylie Jenner has responded to fans, after they pointed out her “weird ass” toe.

The 22-year-old posed for snaps with her sister Kendall on Instagram, but fans were baffled by the reality star’s unusually short middle toe.

Responding to the comments on her Instagram Story, Kylie explained that she broke her middle toe when she was younger.

She said: “So I broke this middle toe in middle school. There’s nothing you can do for a broken toe, so I just had to let it heal how it wanted to heal.”

She continued: “So when I lift this [left foot] up they’re normal and like in place. And when I flex this [right foot] up this little guy is like out of place.”

Kylie added, “By the way I have cute ass feet.”

Kylie’s photos with Kendall were snapped on a recent getaway to the Bahamas.