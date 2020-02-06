Kylie Jenner reveals how daughter Stormi deals with fame

“Exposing her to all of the negativity ..."

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she is “doing her best” when it comes to managing daughter Stormi’s fame.

The two-year-old has been born into the most famous family on the planet, and Kylie told Harpers Bazaar that she is hyper conscious about her child’s safety.

“I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now,” she said.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told the mag that she is mindful of her daughter’s internet exposure.

“Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too,” she revealed.

The star also lets Stormi know that their fame and fortune lifestyle is not “normal” compared to most people.

“I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live.”

“It’s just our life. People want to take pictures.”

“I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, ‘Don’t look!’”