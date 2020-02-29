Kylie Jenner hints that she is back together with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has shared a series of social media posts looking cosy with her ex partner Travis Scott.

It has been speculated for a number of months that the former couple have reignited their romance, after coparenting their daughter Stormi in the months following their break up.

Travis and Kylie broke up in October of 2019 after over two years together.

Posting to her Instagram story, Kylie uploaded three photos of herself on a date with Travis.

The pics are throwbacks, from one of their first public dates to an NBA game on 2017.

In the images, the then-couple can be seen whispering in one another’s ears and sharing flirty looks.

Kylie also captioned the photos on her story.

“It’s…a…mood,” Kylie wrote across the three snaps.

The star is currently enjoying a tropical beach holiday with daughter Stormi.

A number of fans have commented about the snaps on social media, hoping that Kylie is hinting that she and Travis are back together:

For those who still don’t believe Travis & Kylie are back together…. this basically proves it. Happy for them & Stormi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fNBPBSoxgp — TRAVIS SCOTT DAILY (@dailyfIame) February 29, 2020

KYLIE JENNER JUST POSTED A PHOTO OF HER AND TRAVIS SCOTT SAYING ‘ITS A MOOD’ ISTG IF THEYRE BAC TOGETHER🥺🥺💖 — elle (ifb) (@gwsluh) February 29, 2020