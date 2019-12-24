Kylie Jenner gets emotional as she shares sentimental gift to daughter Stormi from Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner gets emotional as she shares sentimental gift to daughter Stormi...

Kylie Jenner has showcased the sweet gift that Kris Jenner gave to her daughter Stormi this Christmas.

The gift is an homage to the Kardashian-Jenner family history.

Kris gifted Stormi with a huge playhouse, which sits in the lip kit mogul’s back yard.

The playhouse is a throwback to Kylie’s own childhood, with Kris getting emotional as she shares the gift with Kylie and Stormi.

“Why are you crying?” Kylie asked her mother, in a YouTube video posted to her channel. “It makes me emotional!” Kris responded.

“I want you to have the same memories with your daughter,” Kris said, as she explains that the extravagant playhouse is made by the same person who built Kylie’s two decades ago.

“This just reminds me of when you were a little girl.”

“I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age…this makes me want to cry,” Kylie said.

In the footage, Kylie says that the interior is filled with all of her former play furniture from her own childhood.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: