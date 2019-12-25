Kylie Jenner gave daughter Stormi the most AMAZING Christmas gift

The pair dressed up in matching gowns

Kylie Jenner made sure that her daughter Stormi’s Christmas was extra special this year.

Firstly the beauty mogul arranged for her daughter to meet a real life size version of a Troll, from her favourite movie Trolls.

Taking to Instagram Kylie shared footage of Stormi being surprised by the character, and then running around her mum’s mansion and back yard with her new pal.



After seeing her favourite movie come to life, Kylie then treated her daughter to a matching custom-made gown.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder stunned in a green Ralph & Russo gown, with her daughter in a matching smaller version.

Sharing the dress tags on her social media, Kylie showed fans they the inscription read ‘Mademoiselle Kylie and Mademoiselle Stormi’.

This is Kylie’s first christmas as a mum single, although it is believed she is trying to work things out with Stormi’s dad Travis Scott.