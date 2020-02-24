Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spotted on family day out

Rumours are rife that the pair are back together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been spotted on a family day out – after the pair were reportedly ‘inseparable’ at their daughter’s second birthday.

Rumours are rife that the beauty mogul and the rapper are giving things another go – after splitting last year.

TMZ is reporting that the reality star was out with Travis and their daughter Stormi this weekend to visit a trampoline warehouse – for their daughter to play in.

According to reports the pair didn’t rent out the venue in regular Jenner-Kardashian style but just arrived with their daughter like any other family.

Kylie, 22, and Travis, 27, treated Stormi to a high-flying day at the Sky High Sports trampoline warehouse in Los Angeles’ Woodland Hills neighborhood.

It comes after Travis filled Kylie’s million dollar mansion with flowers for Valentine’s Day, fuelling rumours that the pair are reuniting.