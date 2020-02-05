Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spark rumours they’re back together

"They looked more like the romantic couple they used to be"

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have sparked rumours that they are getting back together.

The couple reunited to celebrate their daughter Stormi’s second birthday.

While they attended their daughter’s birthday party to celebrate Stormi’s big day, a source has claimed to TMZ that Travis and Kylie were acting like a romantic reunion could be on the cards.

According to the source “the two walked in together and were pretty much inseparable the entire time as the party rolled on.”

The report also claims that the pair were “acting like a rekindling of their relationship is imminent.”

“They looked more like the romantic couple they used to be,” the source claimed.

Travis and Kylie were first romantically connected at Coachella in 2017.

They then welcomed their daughter Stormi in 2018.

The couple then split at the end of 2019, but remained committed to co-parenting their daughter.