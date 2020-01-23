Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite to celebrate Stormi’s upcoming birthday at Disney World

The former couple put on a united front

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite to celebrate Stormi’s upcoming birthday at...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunited to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming birthday at Disney World on Wednesday.

as they visited the theme park in Orlando, alongside several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In videos posted on social media, Kylie and Travis can be seen walking with Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, North West and Penelope Disick.

An eyewitness told E! News: “They seemed to be having fun and looked pretty carefree.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at Disney land together, nice. pic.twitter.com/SReuba8ZN1 — Travisscott_is_Laflame (@travisscott_la) January 22, 2020

The family visited Disney World ahead of Stormi’s big birthday bash on Saturday, February 1st.

Earlier this month, Kylie told fans that she was in the middle of planning her daughter’s second birthday party.

The reality star has planned the bash with famed party planner Mindy Weiss, and it’s set to be even more extravaggant than Stormi’s first birthday.