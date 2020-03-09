Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly ‘just friends’ amid romance rumours

The duo were widely reported to have rekindled their romance

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are reportedly not back together, despite the emergence of a number of reports claiming the contrary.

The former couple split late last year but have remained committed to co-parenting their daughter Stormi.

The duo were widely reported to have rekindled their romance by a number of sources this morning.

However, a source has told TMZ that the duo are “just friends” amid the romance rumours.

The source claimed they “are simply coparenting and support each other as friends.”

“They are not currently linked romantically.”

“The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on,” a separate source told Entertainment Tonight on Monday.

“They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work. Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music.”

“Although things haven’t slowed down much for the duo, they’re better able to handle it.”

The former couple began dating back in 2017. Neither have commented officially on the status of their relationship, but last week Kylie shared a series of romantic throwback snaps leading fans to speculate that she was hinting to a new romance with the Sicko Mode rapper.