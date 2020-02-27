Kris Jenner responds to rumours that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together

They are currently co-parenting their daughter Stormi

Kris Jenner responds to rumours that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are...

Kris Jenner has responded to rumours that her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner is back together with former partner Travis Scott.

The former couple sparked rumours that they are getting back together after they reunited to celebrate their daughter Stormi’s second birthday earlier this year.

They have since been seen out and about together on family outings with their daughter.

While appearing on The Ellen Show to promote the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Ellen asked momager and Kardashian matriarch Kris if Kylie and Travis were rekindling their romance.

Kris responded coyly, but did not deny that the pair could get back together.

“I don’t know if they’re back together, but they’re just great co-parenters,” she said.

Rumours are rife that the beauty mogul and the rapper are giving things another go – after splitting last year.

It is reported that Travis filled Kylie’s house with sunflowers on Valentines Day, and the pair enjoyed an intimate meal on the night.