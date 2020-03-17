The Kardashian matriarch recently came into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

Kris Jenner gets tested for coronavirus after attending party with infected person

Kris Jenner has tested negative for coronavirus.

The 64-year-old got tested for COVID-19, after she attended Lucian Grainge’s 60th birthday party a few weeks ago.

The Universal Music CEO recently tested positive for the coronavirus, and is currently being treated at UCLA Medical Center.

A source told ET Online: “Kris Jenner has been tested for coronavirus after attending Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge’s birthday bash a couple weeks ago.”

“Grainge tested positive and Jenner wanted to make sure she was being proactive in getting tested.”

“Kris wasn’t sick and didn’t have any symptoms, but since she was in contact with someone who tested positive, she took the test. Jenner luckily tested negative for coronavirus.”

A number of celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19, since the outbreak was declared a pandemic earlier this month.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the virus in Australia, and British actor Idris Elba has also tested positive for COVID-19.