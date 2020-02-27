Kris Jenner confirms Kourtney Kardashian’s future on KUWTK

"I think she just needed a bit of a break."

Kris Jenner has confirmed that Koutney Kardashian is returning to Keeping Up With the Kardashians full time, after the eldest Kardashian daughter took a step back from filming.

Appearing on The Ellen Show, Kris said that she’s “filming again.”

When asked what brought her back by host Ellen Degeneres, Kris said: “I think she just needed a bit of a break.”

“You know how we all hit a tipping point, and she hit a wall.”

“She was frustrated and she felt under appreciated and her sisters didn’t appreciate her boundaries, so I think after taking a little bit of time off, she’s seen the light.”

Ellen then joked that the “light” Kourtney saw was actually just “money.”

Kris reacted to Kim and Kourtney’s punch-up, which went viral yesterday after a new clip of KUWTK was released. The siblings have quite a bit of tension between them throughout the video, before it culminates in a fight.

“I wasn’t there when they had that argument, and I have not seen them really fight like that since they were in high school,” she said.

“It made me really sad. I was like, you guys can’t be fighting with each other, that’s ridiculous.”