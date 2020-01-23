The star faced pregnancy rumours this week

Kourtney Kardashian gives surprising response to pregnancy speculation

Kourtney Kardashian has responded to pregnancy rumours.

The KUWTK star posted a saucy picture to Instagram, posing in an orange bodysuit in front of a mirror.

In the comment section a number of fans queried whether or not the 40-year-old was eating for two.

“Are you pregnant?” an excited fan asked, alongside a heart-eye emoji.

However, Kourt shot down the speculation with a surprising admission, replying:

“No I wish. It’s the angle.”

Despite already having three children – Penelope, Mason and Reign – it seems that the Poosh founder would happily expand her family further.

Kourtney is currently single, after splitting from husband Scott Disick in 2015.

However, there has been speculation recently that the star has rekindled her romance with former boyfriend Younes Bendjima.