Kourtney Kardashian stepped back from KUWTK because ‘trolls started targeting her kids’

The reality star wants to protect her three children

Kourtney Kardashian stepped back from filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians last year, and now we finally know the real reason why.

It turns out the 40-year-old is filming a lot less because she wants to protect her three children Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five.

A source told People: “Kourtney is happy to be filming less for both herself and the kids.”

“As Kourtney and Scott’s kids get older, especially Kourtney feels that public exposure is not really beneficial for the kids.”

The insider also said Kourtney wants to shield her children from cruel online trolls.

“There are already trolls that post nasty comments about the kids,” the source said.

“They are too young to read about it yet, but Kourtney would hate for them to read it as they get older. She feels more and more protective of the kids.”

During the last season of KUWTK, Kourtney got into a huge row with her sisters Kim and Khloé, after they said she didn’t share enough of her personal life on the show.

During a particularly tense scene, Kourtney told her siblings to respect her boundaries, but Kim and Khloé were having none of it.

Speaking to the camera, Kim said, “All the days Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more. If we’re not sharing our lives, what is the show?”

But Kourtney argued, “I shared my breakdown crying about having anxiety, I share other things. I’m not like, turn the cameras off!”