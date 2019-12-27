The reality star got her kids a new puppy for Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian responds after trolls slam her for getting another dog

Kourtney Kardashian has responded to trolls who criticised her for getting another dog.

Last night, the mother-of-three revealed that she got her kids an adorable golden retriever puppy for Christmas, and asked fans to help her pick a name.

But after Kourtney shared photos of their new pooch, people started questioning the whereabouts of their pomeranian Honey, who joined their family back in 2017.

After noticing fans comments, the KUWTK star clarified: “Of course we still have Honey, our baby Pom Pom.”

One person then suggested Kourtney should name their new dog, “temporary since you never keep your dogs.”

The 40-year-old then snapped back: “Wow so much negativity. we still have Honey, but thanks for your assumptions. I’ll assume Santa wasn’t good to you, hence your vibes.”

