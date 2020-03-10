Kourtney Kardashian hits back at parenting critics: ‘I will never apologise for kissing my kids on the lips’

Kourtney Kardashian hits back at parenting critics: ‘I will never apologise for...

Kourtney Kardashian has hit back at those who have criticised her parenting.

The reality star has three kids with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

Speaking to Rose Inc., the 40-year-old revealed how she handles negative comments about her parenting on social media.

Kourtney said: “I really try to not give energy to things that aren’t worthy of my energy. Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it… but I usually don’t think twice.”

“No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad,” she continued.

‘The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks.”

When asked what she will never apologise for, Kourtney replied: “Kissing my kids on the lips.”

“Honestly, the biggest thing I am focusing on right now is to try and limit the negative things that come out of my mouth. It’s made such a difference so far,” Kourtney added.