Kodaline announce THREE intimate Dublin shows

The band will play The Olympia at the end of May

Kodaline have announced three intimate Dublin shows.

The Dublin trio will play The Olympia Theatre on May 27th, 28th and June 1st.

“We are so excited to be heading back to the Olympia Theatre for a very intimate run of show,” the band said on Twitter.

“This venue holds a very special place in our hearts and we want to make these nights one to remember!”

Adding: “Can’t wait to see you all there.”

Fans can sign up for a pre-sale before 5pm next Tuesday, February 20th.

Pre-sale tickets are available from Wednesday, February 19th with tickets on general sale from 10am on Friday, February 21st.

The band released their latest single Wherever You Are in January.

While they have not released any news on a full album, the band have hinted that there is something in the works.