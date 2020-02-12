Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa opens up about her grief

"I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words..."

The widow of Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, has opened up about her grief in a harrowing Instagram post.

Vanessa lost her husband of 20 years, all star athlete Kobe, alongside her 13-year-old daughter Gigi in a tragic helicopter accident which killed nine people.

Kobe and Gigi were laid to rest in a private funeral on Friday, following an examination into their deaths which took place on January 26th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Feb 10, 2020 at 11:14am PST

Posting to Instagram, Vanessa shared a video montage of her talented young daughter playing basketball.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she wrote.

“I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.”

“Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Jan 29, 2020 at 4:59pm PST

Venting her frustration, she wrote: “I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters.”

“Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process.”

“I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

A memorial will be held for Kobe and Gigi on February 24th.