Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa files lawsuit for wrongful death against helicopter company

His wife believes the flight never should have taken off

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa has filed a lawsuit for wrongful death after the basketball legend died tragically last month.

The NBA star was killed when his helicopter crashed, killing also his daughter Gigi and seven others.

According to TMZ, Vanessa believes that the aircraft should have never been placed in danger and the pilot was flying “recklessly.”

In the lawsuit Vanessa alleges that the helicopter company Island Express were only allowed to fly under certain visual flight rules.

It is claimed that the foggy conditions in the area on the day of the crash would break such regulations, and that the flight should have been grounded.

On the day fog was extremely low in the area.

The lawsuit also claims that the helicopter was flying at 180mph in the heavy fog and in a steep decline.

Lawyers representing Vanessa claimed that the pilot, Ara George Zobayan, was previously disciplined in 2015 for breaking rules on the visual flight minimum requirements, as he flew into an airspace of limited visibility.