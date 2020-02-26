Kobe Bryant memorial attendees are selling mementos from the event for THOUSANDS of dollars

The sportsman tragically lost his life last month alongside his teenage daughter

Kobe Bryant memorial attendees are selling mementos from the event for THOUSANDS...

Members of the public who attended the memorial of Kobe Bryant on February 24th 2020 are selling the merchandise they got there for thousands of dollars on eBay.

The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant service took place this week after the basketball player and his 13-year-old daughter died in a tragic helicopter incident on January 26th 2020.

22,000 people attended the event, where performers such as Alicia Keys, Beyonce and Christina Aguilera took to the stage.

Fans of the sportsman entered a draw to attend the event.

According to TMZ, one “bundle” of items from the memorial sold for a Buy It Now price of $5,000.

Another bundle lot on the resale website includes one commemorative Kobe and Gigi Bryant T-Shirt , a”KB” commemorative pin, a paper programme from the evening and a commemorative ticket stub and is listed for $1,000.

Another package has currently reached a bid of $824.00, with the seller having two bundles of memorial items available.

Another t-shirt from the event has reached a bid of $500.00.

Celebs such as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Snoop Dogg were in attendance at the event.