Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J welcomes child amid break up

Kim Kardahian’s ex-boyfriend Ray J has welcome his second child.

The musician rose to fame after appearing in the sex tape which brought Kim Kardashian to public attention.

The rapper announced the birth of his second child in a YouTube video and series of social media posts.

The video show’s Ray J’s wife Princess lying on a hospital bed, ready to be wheeled into the delivery room.

The announcement was coupled with an apology to his wife Princess Love, after the pair were reported to be on the rocks after Ray J was spotted without his wedding ring.

The couple already share an infant daughter named Melody.

He tweeted: “I love you princess love! And my babygirl melody! I don’t ever wanna lose our time together.”

I love you @mzprincesslove so proud of you. Strongest women in the world and the mother of my children. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/iEMsz5vfKb via @YouTube — Ray J (@RayJ) December 31, 2019

“I’m sorry for everything. 2020 will be something very special.”

Princess took to social media last month to claim that she did not want to be married to the Big Brother star any longer.

“We’ll see what happens when I get back to LA, but I don’t want to be married anymore. Period!”

“I don’t have time for this. This is not love and I’m done. Its a divorce party y’all.”

